NCHD Contributed In Providing Literacy To 3.96 Million Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:02 PM

NCHD contributed in providing literacy to 3.96 million children

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has contributed in providing literacy to 3.96 million since its inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has contributed in providing literacy to 3.96 million since its inception.

Senior official told APP on Tuesday that NCHD had provided education to 335,164 children in 5,949 Feeder Schools in the remote areas to the marginalized group.

"NCHD had approached to the learners in seminaries with reforms and introduced Primary education alongwith religious education in order to bring them in the mainstream of higher education" he said.

He said that currently we are successfully working in 100 Seminaries of FATA, AJ&K, GB and ICT. "In collaboration with JICA we had launched a model of Non-formal School system where 20 schools are functional in order to provide education to the children of age 10-14 who could neither be admitted to the primary school nor belongs to adult literacy", he added.

