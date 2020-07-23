NCHD dedicated to task of promoting literacy in country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is dedicated to the task of promoting literacy in the country.

Director General NCHD Hassan Baig said in a statement issued here on Thursday that recognizing the fact that adult literacy is the key to improve the quality of human resources, NCHD was implementing the program with the mission to increase literacy rate in the country. He said that programs for adult literacy were developed keeping in mind the lessons learnt from past failures.

"NCHD sets up Adult Literacy Centers in local communities providing basic literacy skills to the individuals (especially women) in the age group of 11-45, who were either never enrolled before or dropped out of school before acquiring literacy skills.

He said that syllabus and textbooks are designed for easy learning and functionality, thereby enhancing retention. "Women are encouraged particularly to join these centers" he said.

He said that efforts were underway to strengthen non-formal education system as it is the only option to achieve 100% literacy rate of the country.