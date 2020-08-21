UrduPoint.com
NCHD Designed Non-formal Education Syllabus, Textbooks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had designed non-formal education syllabus and textbooks for easy learning and functionality.

An official of the commission told APP on Friday that NCHD Adult Literacy Centres in local communities providing basic literacy skills to the individuals (especially women) in the age group of 11-45.

"Communities are mobilized to provide space as well as the teachers". He said that women were encouraged particularly to join these centres", he said.

He said that after the completion of six months course, the learner is able to achieve the basic literacy equivalent to grade three, read simple text of urdu, write a simple letter and manage figures up to four digits-able to add, subtract, multiply and divide.

Non-formal education is the only approach to address and provide access to education to the underprivileged and marginalized group with equality.

