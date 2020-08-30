UrduPoint.com
NCHD Designs Non-formal Education Syllabus, Textbooks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had designed non-formal education syllabus and textbooks for easy learning and functionality.

An official of NCHD told APP on Sunday that NCHD Adult Literacy Centres in local communities were providing basic literacy skills to the individuals (especially women) in the age group of 11-45.

He said that women were encouraged particularly to join these centres.

He added that after completion of six months course, the learner would able to achieve basic literacy equivalent to grade three, read simple text of urdu, write a simple letter and manage figures up to four digits-able to add, subtract, multiply and divide.

Non-formal education is the only approach to address and provide access to education to the underprivileged and marginalized group with equality.

