NCHD Directs Its DGMs To Create Awareness Among Public About COVID-19

Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

NCHD directs its DGMs to create awareness among public about COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has directed its provincial District General Managers (DGMs) to to play their role for creating awareness among general public about novel coronavirus being a national organization.

According to a press release on Thursday, it was stated that in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the country was struggling hard to protect its people from this fatal disease. NCHD was also engaged in activities to combat pandemic keeping in view its contribution towards the natural calamities in the past, particularly earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010.

As a result, several DGMs conducted awareness sessions about COVID-19, distributed hand sanitizers and ration bags utilizing local resources (volunteers and philanthropists) in 33 districts which are hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

While working at grass root level and information depicted by International and National media, NCHDs top management including Chairman NCHD Amirullah Marwat, Director General NCHD Hassan Baig and Pakistan Human Development Fund(PHDF) agreed upon a joint venture to combat with COVID-19 in Pakistan.

At present, NCHD is managing 1170 Community Feeder Schools and 560 adult literacy centers so more than 1170 feeder teachers and 560 literacy teachers, districts and Head office teams will execute this plan effectively in the proposed pilot districts.

While briefing about the project Hassan Baig said that, NCHD is going to utilize the services of its 2,929 volunteers in 16 districts (pilot). 96,100 households of Muzaffargarh, Sargodha , DG Khan, Khairpur Shikarpur Sukkar, Mardan, Lakki Marwat, Buner, Kech , Zhob and Washuk, Kotli Muzaffardabad, Sakuru and Gilgit will receive training to prepare sanitizers at home.

This project will enable individuals at grass-root level to take precautionary measures against spread of Coronavirus and reinforce the awareness among communities of remote areas regarding corona virus, he informed.

This project will benefit 672,700 community members in 1,922 locations identified in 16 districts as a pilot project. 2600 goodie bags containing masks, soaps and sanitizers and 400 ration bags to needy people will also be distributed among general public under the project, he claimed.

DG NCHD Hassan Baig said, this is an effort by NCHD and PHDF to support Government of Pakistan and people to fight against the COVID.

He stressed that there is a dire need that all the stakeholders including government departments, NGOs, INGOs Donors as well as individual contribute and extend their support to combat COVID -19 Pandemic.

