NCHD establishes 100 madrassa schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) established 100 Madrasa Schools under 'Madrassa school Project' so far.

This project would bring seminaries in mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK, an official of NCHD told APP on Sunday.

He said 2480 students were benefiting through this project, as 10 non-formal schools were functional.

