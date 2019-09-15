UrduPoint.com
NCHD Establishes 100 Madrassa Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) established 100 Madrasa Schools under 'Madrassa school Project' so far.

This project would bring seminaries in mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK, an official of NCHD told APP on Sunday.

He said 2480 students were benefiting through this project, as 10 non-formal schools were functional.

