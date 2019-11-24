UrduPoint.com
NCHD Establishes 100 Madrassa Schools Under 'Madrassa School Project'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has so far established 100 Madrassa Schools under 'Madrassa school Project' to bring seminaries in mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK.

Around 2480 students were benefiting through this project and there were 5,949 Community Feeder Schools working in remote areas across the country.

An official of NCHD said the country has provided Primary education to 335,342 students and so far 6581 teachers were delivering their services.

Since inception, NCHD had imparted literacy skills to 3.9 million adults, 90 per cent of them were females and established 190 literacy centers across the country along with provision of literacy, vocational and technical skill to improve the living standards through enhancing their socio-economic situations, he said.

