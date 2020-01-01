NCHD establishes 100 schools in Madaris with 100 teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has so far established 100 schools in Madaris with 100 teachers and 3142 students enrolled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has so far established 100 schools in Madaris with 100 teachers and 3142 students enrolled.

According to details, to mainstream these Madaris in line with the modern curriculum, NCHD has coverage in 125 districts through Human Development Support Units (HDSUs) out of 150 districts with 4 Provincial Headquarters and 2 regional offices at GB and AJK, an official of NCHD told APP.

He quoted NCHD Chairman Col. (r) Dr Amirullah Marwat's words: "literacy equipped the people with knowledge and awareness skills, which enabled them to understand better, so they enjoyed a better socio-economic life and play role in national development, he added.