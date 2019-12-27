NCHD establishes 2000 literacy centers nationwide

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) so far established 2000 'Literacy Centers' in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to increase literacy rate in the country.

To main stream the Madaris in line with the modern curriculum, 100 schools have also been established with 100 teachers and enrolled around 3142 students, recognizing the fact that adult literacy is the key to improve standard of living and quality of human resources, an official of NCHD told APP on Friday.

NCHD set upped adult literacy centers in local communities providing basic literacy skills to the individuals (especially women) between the age group of 11-45, who were either never enrolled before or dropped out, he added.

He explained that the syllabus and textbooks of these centers are designed for easy learning and functionality, adding that they had also mobilized communities to provide space and appointed educated youth of the area particularly women to join these centers.