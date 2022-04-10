UrduPoint.com

NCHD Establishes 380 Literacy Centers Across KP

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

NCHD establishes 380 literacy centers across KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has established 380 literacy centers across KP and the newly merged tribal districts where about 9000 adult Illiterate persons were enrolled and imparted literacy and numeracy skills successfully.

The new literates were not only imparted literacy and numeracy skills but emphasis was also given on the social skills and character building and there is need to adopt innovative ways to address the issues of unemployment and lack of livelihood opportunities in the merged districts, an official of NCHD told APP.

Huge influx of rural women have been enrolled in these centers.

These centers offers certified course in basic literacy, numeracy and functional skills to women of the age 15 to 55, he said.

He said the centers were run and managed by women community organisations, various local women have been trained as teachers.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:aln/R:aln\778

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

12 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

13 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.