NCHD Establishes 5,949 Community Feeder Schools In Remote Areas

Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:57 PM

NCHD establishes 5,949 community feeder schools in remote areas

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has established 5,949 Community Feeder Schools working in remote areas across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has established 5,949 Community Feeder Schools working in remote areas across the country.

According to details, the aim of the initiative to provide primary education to 335,342 students where 6581 teachers were performing duties, an official of NCHD told APP here on Friday.

He said NCHD had devised "Adult Literacy Programme" that focused on women especially the mothers.

He further said NCHD adopted two-pronged strategy including "Adult Literacy Programme" for the mothers and "Universal Primary Education" through its feeder schools in the remote areas for the unprivileged children.

Your Thoughts and Comments

