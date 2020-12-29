NCHD establishes 5949 'Feeder Schools' across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has so far established 5949 feeder schools across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has so far established 5949 feeder schools across the country.

According to its annual report, NCHD highlighted the progress of programmes in universalisation of Primary education.

NCHD was also considered a lead agency for literacy, while it has also participated in the government campaigns of green and clean Pakistan.

NCHD mandate to fulfill it's international commitments on education, alleviation of poverty, imparting contemporary education in Madaris nation wide.

NCHD committed for uplifting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in the country.