UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD Establishes 5949 'Feeder Schools' Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

NCHD establishes 5949 'Feeder Schools' across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has so far established 5949 feeder schools across the country.

According to its annual report, NCHD highlighted the progress of programmes in universalisation of Primary education.

NCHD was also considered a lead agency for literacy, while it has also participated in the government campaigns of green and clean Pakistan.

NCHD mandate to fulfill it's international commitments on education, alleviation of poverty, imparting contemporary education in Madaris nation wide.

NCHD committed for uplifting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in the country.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Progress Lead Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

26 minutes ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

26 minutes ago

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

56 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 66,219 people against COVID-19 in l ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,851 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

Energy Minister says gradual restoration of power ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.