NCHD Establishes Adult Literacy Centres For Prisoners
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Sargodha has set up two adult literacy centers in the District Jail to equip illiterate inmates with basic education.
According to a press release issued by NCHD spokesman here on Friday, Deputy Director NCHD Sargodha Mahar Umar Daraz Jhahwari, along with Field Officer Muhammad Asif Javed Jutt, visited the centers to review the educational progress of prisoners. He said that the five-month literacy program aims to teach inmates basic Urdu and Mathematics through three Urdu textbooks and one Mathematics book. Successful participants would be awarded certificates upon completion,he said.
The deputy director National Commission for Human Development said that prisoners aged between 18 and 45 years are benefiting from the initiative, which not only focuses on literacy but also provides skill development opportunities to help them reintegrate into society as productive citizens after their release.
The deputy director further emphasized that NCHD Sargodha is committed to promoting primary education, improving literacy rates, eliminating ignorance, and contributing to the achievement of national development goals for sustainable social progress.
