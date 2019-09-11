NCHD establishes Functional Literacy Centres, Non-Formal Schools in GB

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Amirullah Khan Marwat has said National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would establish 100 'Functional Literacy Centres' and 20 Non-Formal Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) soon.

The main aim of the programme to facilitate women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills.

NCHD efforts to enhance literacy by establishing 100 Literacy Centres and 20 Non-formal Schools in GB would facilitate people as literacy was the only element that could enforce to avail the opportunities, being provided by the technology,"he added.

He said education was among one of the main components that contribute in improving Human Indicators of a country.

He stressed that joint and concerted efforts by all the stake holders can be fruitful in improving literacy rate of the country.

