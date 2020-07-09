NCHD fighting illiteracy in 124 districts with mission to improve access to basic education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is the leading organization fighting illiteracy in 124 districts across the country with the mission to transform lives by improving access to basic education.

An official of NCHD told APP on Thursday that as the leading organization for literacy, NCHD was striving to empower the people at the grassroots to become the agents of social change.

"We are deeply committed to promoting learning for all people-especially for the most vulnerable adults and children who are most difficult to reach" he said.

He said that NCHD has adopted an innovative strategy for improving the state of human development, directly focused on people's needs by acting as a support organization at the grassroots to fill the implementation gaps through community participation.

He said that the core of NCHD strategy lies with public private partnershipcapacity building of government line departments, community organizations and elected representatives community partnership and ownership.