NCHD Graduated 3.84 Mln Adults In 134 Districts

Sun 30th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Since inception National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had graduated 3.84 million adults in 134 districts through establishing 164,190 literacy centers.

Director General NCHD Hassan Baig stressed that there are more than 40% illiterates (10+ age group) in the country that can never be addressed through formal education system, said a press release.

"Government and stakeholders should reinforce and strengthen non-formal education system as it is the only option we had, if we want to achieve 100% literacy rate of the country" he said.

He said that NCHD is the lead national organization working under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Trainings, dedicated to the task of promoting literacy in the country.

NCHD is a Federal Government body with the mission to transform lives by improving access to basic education and healthcare in the country's poorest communities.

NCHD is the leading agency fighting illiteracy in 134 districts of Pakistan and helping people to find routes out of ignorance. With nationwide network of 101 Human Development Support Units situated all over Pakistan and hands-on-experience, NCHD aims at enlarging the scale and scope of the efforts made by the government in ensuring the effective provision of social services.

NCHD identifies and consequently presents innovative and cost effective solutions to fill implementation gaps, building the capacities of the involved agencies and stakeholders to effectively address the issues hampering the process. Through extensive training programs and capacity building workshops which cater to all the stakeholders involved in the process, NCHD helps ensure a lasting impact. These capacity building exercises are targeted towards Government Line departments, community based organizations and the community.

