NCHD holds free medical camp

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), in collaboration with Associated Press of Pakistan and different NGOs, organised a day-long free medical camp for the locality community here at Chak No. 40-NB, Deen Colony here on Thursday.

More than 162 men and women were examined and they were given medicines free of cost at the camp.

Renowned doctors including Dr. Shair Jan Khan, Dr. Hamza Amean and lady Doctor Kaneez Makhdoom checked the patients.

Deputy Director NCHD Mehr Umer Draz Jhawri told the media that the purpose of holding the free medical camp was to provide free-of-cost medical facilities to poor and deserving class of people at their doorsteps.

Chairperson Social Work Department, University of Sargodha Madam Beenish Ejaz Butt, Chairman Rifah Society Khawja Muhammad Umer, Malik Tahir Farooq, Station In-charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif, Social Welfare Officer Asma Maqbool and Assistant Director NCHD Asif Ali Tarar were also present.