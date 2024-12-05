Open Menu

NCHD Holds Seminar On ‘International Volunteers Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organised a seminar to commemorate the International Volunteers Day 2024, here on Thursday.

The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Associated Press of Pakistan, Police Tahfuzz Markaz, SOS Children's Village Sargodha and Executive Council Alumni University of Sargodha.

The event aimed to highlight the role of volunteers and recognise their remarkable efforts in society’s development. The event was attended by Chaudhry Saeedullah Gondal, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Police ( DIG Prisons), Sargodha Region, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq, Station In-charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif, Deputy Director of National Commission For Human Development Mahar Omar Draz Jhawari,Assistant Director SOS Hamid Ali Executive Council Member Women Chamber of Commerce Sargodha Shazia Mumtaz Bangash, Chairman Go Life Mukhtar Ahmed Mirza and others.

An informative session was also part of seminar wherein speakers acknowledged the value of volunteerism in fostering positive change and shaping a better world. They highlighted the crucial need to develop a culture of selfless service within the community and praised the tireless dedication of volunteers to serving humanity’s needs without expecting anything in return for the welfare of society. They also related examples from Islamic history on how the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) fostered a community of volunteers. They pointed out that 70pc of individual voluntary services were done without any organisations, stressing the potential for nurturing a spirit of volunteering among the youth.

Later, Assistant Director SOS Hamid Ali took guests to various section of the SOS village and briefed them about the facilities being provided to children.

