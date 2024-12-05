NCHD Holds Seminar On ‘International Volunteers Day
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organised a seminar to commemorate the International Volunteers Day 2024, here on Thursday.
The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Associated Press of Pakistan, Police Tahfuzz Markaz, SOS Children's Village Sargodha and Executive Council Alumni University of Sargodha.
The event aimed to highlight the role of volunteers and recognise their remarkable efforts in society’s development. The event was attended by Chaudhry Saeedullah Gondal, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Police ( DIG Prisons), Sargodha Region, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq, Station In-charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif, Deputy Director of National Commission For Human Development Mahar Omar Draz Jhawari,Assistant Director SOS Hamid Ali Executive Council Member Women Chamber of Commerce Sargodha Shazia Mumtaz Bangash, Chairman Go Life Mukhtar Ahmed Mirza and others.
An informative session was also part of seminar wherein speakers acknowledged the value of volunteerism in fostering positive change and shaping a better world. They highlighted the crucial need to develop a culture of selfless service within the community and praised the tireless dedication of volunteers to serving humanity’s needs without expecting anything in return for the welfare of society. They also related examples from Islamic history on how the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) fostered a community of volunteers. They pointed out that 70pc of individual voluntary services were done without any organisations, stressing the potential for nurturing a spirit of volunteering among the youth.
Later, Assistant Director SOS Hamid Ali took guests to various section of the SOS village and briefed them about the facilities being provided to children.
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition leader praises KP Governor for APC initiative5 minutes ago
-
Muqam welcomes APC on KP rights5 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool emphasizes importance of innovation, leadership in shaping country’s future5 minutes ago
-
PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism5 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts seminar on "Paigham-e-Pakistan" emphasizing unity & national values15 minutes ago
-
Relief on the horizon: Serena Chowk Interchange construction in full Swing15 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers held with 100 bottles liquor, over 3.5 kg narcotics in DI Khan35 minutes ago
-
Sialkot DC inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census 202435 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed Dera DPO takes charge45 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates city parks with winter flowering plants45 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption55 minutes ago
-
13 'criminals' arrested1 hour ago