NCHD Imparted Literacy Skills To 3.9 Million Adults So Far

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:26 PM

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had imparted literacy skills to 3.9 million adults, 90% of them were females all over the country so far

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had imparted literacy skills to 3.9 million adults, 90% of them were females all over the country so far.

According to details, Along with literacy skill vocational and technical skill were provided to improve the living standards through enhancing their socio-economic situations, an official of NCHD told APP on Monday.

He said NCHD had a National Training Institute, an institution, built with the aim to meet the needs of literacy professionals working in the field of literacy and non-formal education, and build their capacities according to the new approaches evolving in the world with the help of other stake holders.

