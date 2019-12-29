NCHD introduces 'Accelerated Learning Program' in Madaris

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) introduced 'Accelerated Learning Program' (ALP) with the collaboration of Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA in 100 Madaris under Madrassa project.

Through ALP students would be able to complete Primary education within 32 months, informed an official of NCHD.

He said currently 50 Community Learning Centers (CLC's) were working on self help basis across the country.

He further informed that computers would also be provided to these centers so that students of the Madaris to be introduced with the technology.

NCHD should focus the areas of Madaris literacy and early childhood education, he said adding that these projects would help increase literacy ratio at mass level.

