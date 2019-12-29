UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD Introduces 'Accelerated Learning Program' In Madaris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

NCHD introduces 'Accelerated Learning Program' in Madaris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) introduced 'Accelerated Learning Program' (ALP) with the collaboration of Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA in 100 Madaris under Madrassa project.

Through ALP students would be able to complete Primary education within 32 months, informed an official of NCHD.

He said currently 50 Community Learning Centers (CLC's) were working on self help basis across the country.

He further informed that computers would also be provided to these centers so that students of the Madaris to be introduced with the technology.

NCHD should focus the areas of Madaris literacy and early childhood education, he said adding that these projects would help increase literacy ratio at mass level.

\778

Related Topics

Technology Education Japan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.