NCHD Manages 1170 CFS, 560 Adult Literacy Centers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is managing 1170 Community Feeder Schools (CFS) and 560 adult literacy centers.

Senior official of NCHD told APP, that more than 1170 feeder teachers and 560 literacy teachers also working in these schools.

He said that NCHD has its own mechanism of enrollment, dropout prevention and it has trained 296,276 teachers including teachers of NCHD Communcity Feeder Schools and government Primary school.

He said that NCHD has contributed in providing literacy to 3.96 million since its inception and providing education to 335,164 children in NCHD funded Feeder Schools in the remote areas.

