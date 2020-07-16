NCHD mandated to promote literacy, non-formal education

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) was mandated to promote literacy and non-formal education in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) was mandated to promote literacy and non-formal education in the country.

An official of NCHD told APP on Thursday that NCHD sets up Adult Literacy Centers for local communities providing basic literacy skills to the individuals especially women in the age group of 11-45, who were either never enrolled before or dropped out of school before acquiring literacy skills.

"The syllabus and textbooks are designed for easy learning and functionality, thereby enhancing retention" he said.

Nusrat Bibi, a 15 year old resident of UC Shah Kot District Neelum said that she did not have an opportunity to be enrolled in formal education system.

She said that NCHD started literacy program in her village as she is now able to write her name for the very first time in her life.

Sakina Bibi, a 43 years old women lives in Basala, Mansehra. Her thirst for knowledge made her one of the brilliant learner at NCHD center in Basla. She also voluntarily offered her only room for Adult Literacy Center class.

Nagina Bibi was a 17-year-old disabled said that "I could not get education as it was difficult for her to reach school due to disability". While expressing her feelings, she said that she get an opportunity of learning at NCHD Literacy Center at Naka Taljran Muzaffarabad.

"I am able to read expiry dates of medicines and also help younger sister and brother in completion of homework.