NCHD Organises A 2-day Training Workshop For Its Employees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with the UNICEF organized a 2-day training workshop entitled "Transforming Society through Early Childhood Development and Informed Parenting" for its frontline workers here on Tuesday.

The training was aimed at to improve and update traditional parenting practices; sensitize and create awareness among parents, communities, professionals caregivers, and service providers by facilitating knowledge networking opportunities; foster communication, interaction and knowledge sharing among parents and professionals, a press release issued here said.

Addressing to the trainees Director General National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Hassan Baig said that training or development of an employee termed as continued efforts to boost the performance of an individual and organization.

He said when a department invest on training courses employees feel valued and their engagement and satisfaction level increases which turn positive impacts on achievements of goals of the organizations.

DG Hassan Baig said, "I believe that quality and impact of educational programs impinge upon a number of factors including competence of teachers, suitability of teaching learning resources, planning and management skills" He said formal education system is supplemented and reinforced by a set of support systems that accomplish various professional tasks adding there are 200 teacher training Institutions (TTIs) and a number of specialized organizations for curriculum, textbook development, examinations and research in the country.

Unfortunately, no such mechanism could be created for Non-formal Education (NFE) system so far, he informed.

He told there are more than 40% illiterates (10+ age group) in the country that can never be addressed through formal education system.

"Government and stakeholders should reinforce and strengthen non-formal education system as it is the only option we had, if we want to achieve 100% literacy rate of the country," he adds.

NCHD is the leading national organization working under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Trainings, dedicated to the task of promoting literacy in the country.

