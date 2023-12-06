Open Menu

NCHD Organizes Seminar To Encourage Volunteers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

NCHD organizes seminar to encourage volunteers

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Wednesday, organized a seminar in Kohat to equip volunteers with the knowledge and skills to tackle human problems in the society.

According to College Administration, The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organized a seminar at Government Higher Secondary school No.

1 Kohat to honor the district's volunteers and to highlight their roles and responsibilities in the society.

The attendees were encouraged to work together to solve human problems.

The seminar was attended by local leaders and dignitaries, including District education Officer Muhammad Shiraz Khattak, Principal Abdul Khaliq of District Scouts, Secretary Tariq Javed, and other male and female volunteers from across the district.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

Education Shiraz Male Kohat From Government

