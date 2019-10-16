UrduPoint.com
NCHD Overview On Skill Programmes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:25 PM

NCHD overview on skill programmes

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had imparted literacy skills to 3.9 million adults, 90% of them were females in the country so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had imparted literacy skills to 3.9 million adults, 90% of them were females in the country so far.

According to details, along with literacy skill, vocational and technical skill were provided to improve the living standards through enhancing their socio-economic situations, an official of NCHD told APP here on Wednesday.

He said NCHD 100 Community Learning Centres were functional in all the provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to empower backward and marginalized communities.

NCHD's Community Learning Centres (CLC) would highlight importance of education and learning as well as would devise programmes that could be implemented for the pursuit of basic, higher and better education for everyone.

He further said the NCHD established 100 Madrasa Schools under 'Madrassa school Project'.

The project would bring seminaries in mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK.

He said 2480 students were benefiting through this project, as 10 non-formal schools were functional.

NCHD would establish 100 'Functional Literacy Centres' and 20 Non-Formal Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) soon, he added.

The main aim of the programme to facilitate women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills.

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) under its' Adult Literacy Programme' has made 2.76 million adults literate so far, he said.

The commission has achieved the target through disseminating literacy in its 120,263 Literacy Centres through 150, 000 literacy teachers, 12,000 literacy supervisors and 2000 field officers and managers.

NCHD has a potential to support government in achieving a literate society and healthy nation.

He said NCHD has the potential to perform effectively and efficiently in the field of Education, Literacy, Volunteerism, Basic Health and capacity building if adequate resources were provided.

An official further said that National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would setup schools in remotes districts to educate underprivileged children.

The aimed of the programme to bring change in lives of the people by providing facilities in their area of residence.

He said education and health were the main initiatives of the NCHD.

He said NCHD was the only national level organization having its roots in 145 districts of the country including GB and AJK.

NCHD has a number of achievements on its credit in the field of Literacy, Primary Education, Health, Human Resource Management,Empowerment of Local Bodies,he added.

He said NCHD has potential to support government in achieving a literate society and healthy nation.

