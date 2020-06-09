NCHD playing vital role in field of human development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Director General (DG) National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Hassan Baig said that NCHD had a strong infrastructure at grass root level covering 114 districts across the country.

In a meeting with media department, he said the government could utilize large human resources of NCHD especially the volunteer's force of 36,000 volunteers for awareness campaign regarding COVID in the country, said a press release.

He directed the team to devise a strategy for plantation across the country to contribute in Clean & Green Pakistan. NCHD had the capacity to plant 36,000,000 in a year.

Hassan Baig stressed to adopt vibrant and viable approaches involving all the stakeholders including NGOs, INGOs and donors for the noble cause. He directed to devise strategy to conduct different surveys as most of the NGOs and Government agencies outsource their surveys to make NCHD self sustainable.

He said, "we need to devise policies which could address the causes such as social inequality, gender disparities, ethnic and linguistic disadvantages, and gaps between geographic areas. Providing an equal education opportunity in the remote areas is the basic right of all the citizens of the country.

" Providing free and compulsory education to the poorest which is engrained with good quality will make sense, while flexible approaches towards learning and multigrade teaching through Non-formal education in remote areas that can cut the cost and is most effective in the under-developed countries, he added.

He said, NCHD had adopted a two pronged approach to address the issues of illiteracy in the country, Adult Literacy(for age group 14 and above) and Primary Education both Formal Education(for age group 5-9) and Non-Formal education (for age group 10-14) to achieve 90% literacy rate in the country.

NCHD had approached to the learners in seminaries with reforms and introduced primary education alongwith religious education in order to bring them in the mainstream of higher education. Currently, the organization was successfully working in 100 Seminaries of FATA, AJ&K, GB and ICT, he added.

In collaboration with JICA we had launched a model of Non-formal School system where 20 schools are functional in order to provide education to the children of age 10-14 who could neither be admitted to the primary school nor belongs to adult literacy.