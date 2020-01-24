UrduPoint.com
NCHD Prepares Six Video Training Lessons On Literacy

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 03:32 PM

NCHD prepares six video training lessons on literacy

Chairman National Commission on Human Development (NCHD) Amirullah Marwat Friday said NCHD team has prepared six video lessons on Community mobilization, literacy, and topics in English and Math subjects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Commission on Human Development (NCHD) Amirullah Marwat Friday said NCHD team has prepared six video lessons on Community mobilization, literacy, and topics in English and Math subjects.

He further said video training lessons have been field tested in Islamabad and Mardan districts.

Recently, NCHD have conducted two day workshop as well with the support of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

These videos would be used in the training of thousands of Literacy and Non formal teachers, he added.

