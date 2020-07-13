UrduPoint.com
NCHD Prepares Video Lessons On Community Mobilization, Literacy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

NCHD prepares video lessons on community mobilization, literacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has prepared six video lessons on community mobilization, literacy and topics in English and Math subjects.

An official of NCHD told APP on Monday said that these videos would be used in the training of thousands of literacy and non-formal teachers, he added.

He said that Commission has been taking different initiatives to improve the effectiveness of our programs and interventions in the field of literacy and non-formal basic education.

"It would bring quality in the delivery of literacy and basic education to learners in the marginalized communities," he said.

He said that introducing information and communication technologies in the teacher training programs was one of our key development strategies.

He said that there was dire need of providing continuous quality improvement through utilizing Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in teacher trainings.

