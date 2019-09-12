UrduPoint.com
NCHD Provides 17,500 Feeder Teachers In Community Feeder Schools

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) provided 17,500 feeder teachers in community feeder schools so far and government primary schools to cater with the deficiency of government teacher and schools for achieving government enrollment targets

Chairman NCHD Amirullah Khan Marwat Thursday said NCHD has its own mechanism of enrollment, dropout prevention and it has trained 296,276 teachers including teachers of NCHD Community Feeder Schools (17,500) and government primary school.

He said NCHD has conducted survey to identify potential location for establishment of CFSs and there were still 4000 locations without schools.

He said that mandate of Human Development was very vast and it is need of the hour to pay attention to all the fields related to the human development.

A successful mechanism of monitoring and evaluation was in place to check these activities,he added.

Chairman NCHD said it gives me immense pleasure to share the achievements of organization in the field of education and Health.

More Stories From Pakistan

