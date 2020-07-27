UrduPoint.com
NCHD Relies On Its 36,000 Volunteers Force

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:11 PM

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has always relied on its 36,000 volunteers force in 128 districts across the country providing support in monitoring, training, advocacy and resource mobilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has always relied on its 36,000 volunteers force in 128 districts across the country providing support in monitoring, training, advocacy and resource mobilization.

An official of NCHD told APP on Monday that, NCHD has decided to utilize the services of its 2,929 volunteers in 16 districts as a pilot project for creating awareness among 96,100 households regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that this project will enable individuals at grass-root level to take precautionary measures against spread of Coronavirus and reinforce the awareness among communities of remote areas regarding corona virus, he informed.

He said that NCHD had a strong infrastructure at grass root level covering all 128 districts across the country.

He said that Government can utilize large human resources of NCHD especially the volunteer's force of volunteers for awareness campaign regarding COVID in the country, adding that NCHD had the capacity to plant 36,000,000 in a year.

