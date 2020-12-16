NCHD role to be enhanced in future: Amirullah Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) role would be enhanced in the future regarding alleviation of poverty, streamlining of madaris in collaboration with Directorate General of Religious Education.

This was stated by Chairman NCHD Col (retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat, while chairing meeting of the members of operation review of the commission.

He said that NCHD is well prepared for its future assignments, adding that NCHD under the umbrella of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional training can engage with other stakeholders in developing the competencies and skills needed for tomorrow's societies, he informed.

Director General National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Hassan Baig said that engagement must be multi-stakeholder to address COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can say research is a route to find out the unknown answers of the problems and filling the gaps between the reality and hypothesis" he said.

"Social research can help us understand and relate to each other better and can shed light on social interactions," he added.

The meeting was also attended by all the program heads, provincial heads and coordinators along with Director General and Chairman NCHD.

While talking about the Coordinated Gap Analysis Report, DG-NCHD lamented that such researches are beneficial as a whole in every field which is hit by the pandemic COVID-19.

Being the director general of NCHD, it gives me immense pleasure to share with you that NCHD being Lead Agency have the potential to conduct such researches.

On the other hand it is a national organization having its footing in every district can utilize knowledge and approaches in the right direction in such situations of lockdown and natural disasters/pandemics, he informed.

Disruptions like this pandemic can also result by many other natural, political, economic and environmental hazards, he claimed. The pandemic has exposed our vulnerability to the crises. We need to be more preparedness, he maintained.

All the provincial heads shared their progress on Adult Literacy Program and Community feeder schools along with special projects running in their respective provinces.

Report was shared regarding validation of schools with respect to CCI decision, as assigned by the ministry of federal Education and Professional Training. Provincial Heads also shared about their meetings with provincial education departments.

Hassan Baig DG-NCHD stressed that "The issues caused by the COVID-19 and lockdown could not be addressed by a single stakeholder, whether public private or non-governmental. In order to be effective and to provide a viable and sustainable solution to the issue engagements must be multi-stakeholder in approach and focused on partnerships".