UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD Role To Be Enhanced In Future: Amirullah Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

NCHD role to be enhanced in future: Amirullah Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) role would be enhanced in the future regarding alleviation of poverty, streamlining of madaris in collaboration with Directorate General of Religious Education.

This was stated by Chairman NCHD Col (retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat, while chairing meeting of the members of operation review of the commission.

He said that NCHD is well prepared for its future assignments, adding that NCHD under the umbrella of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional training can engage with other stakeholders in developing the competencies and skills needed for tomorrow's societies, he informed.

Director General National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Hassan Baig said that engagement must be multi-stakeholder to address COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can say research is a route to find out the unknown answers of the problems and filling the gaps between the reality and hypothesis" he said.

"Social research can help us understand and relate to each other better and can shed light on social interactions," he added.

The meeting was also attended by all the program heads, provincial heads and coordinators along with Director General and Chairman NCHD.

While talking about the Coordinated Gap Analysis Report, DG-NCHD lamented that such researches are beneficial as a whole in every field which is hit by the pandemic COVID-19.

Being the director general of NCHD, it gives me immense pleasure to share with you that NCHD being Lead Agency have the potential to conduct such researches.

On the other hand it is a national organization having its footing in every district can utilize knowledge and approaches in the right direction in such situations of lockdown and natural disasters/pandemics, he informed.

Disruptions like this pandemic can also result by many other natural, political, economic and environmental hazards, he claimed. The pandemic has exposed our vulnerability to the crises. We need to be more preparedness, he maintained.

All the provincial heads shared their progress on Adult Literacy Program and Community feeder schools along with special projects running in their respective provinces.

Report was shared regarding validation of schools with respect to CCI decision, as assigned by the ministry of federal Education and Professional Training. Provincial Heads also shared about their meetings with provincial education departments.

Hassan Baig DG-NCHD stressed that "The issues caused by the COVID-19 and lockdown could not be addressed by a single stakeholder, whether public private or non-governmental. In order to be effective and to provide a viable and sustainable solution to the issue engagements must be multi-stakeholder in approach and focused on partnerships".

Related Topics

Education Progress Lead All Share

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

6 minutes ago

PTC announces to establish , BPO organization hub ..

3 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court rules Heathrow can have third run ..

3 minutes ago

Germany sees highest daily virus deaths since outb ..

3 minutes ago

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

3 minutes ago

Russia Begins Construction of 4th Nuclear-Powered ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.