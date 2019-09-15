NCHD screened 2.67million children suffering from diseases under school health program

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) conducted a survey under school health program in which screened 2.67 million children suffering from audio, visual deficiency, hygienic issues and seasonal diseases.

Adding that NCHD also provided door to door preventive health care to 1.

1 million house hold, 13.77 million Women were trained in preparation and usage of ORS.

Chairman further said, "I am hopeful that adequate funds will be allocated to NCHD for successful operation of all its programs including Literacy, School Health project, Clean and Green Pakistan Volunteerism (VCD), Capacity Development (CD)".

