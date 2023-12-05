NCHD set up education center for women prisoners

District and Session Judge Sajid Ali Awan on Tuesday inaugurated the education center set up by the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in district jail Jhang

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) District and Session Judge Sajid Ali Awan on Tuesday inaugurated the education center set up by the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in district jail Jhang.

According to the jail officials, Additional Session Judge Iftikhar un Nabi, Director National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Qaiser Abbas Chatha, Assistant Director Literacy Ch Masror Ali, District Focal Person Ghulam Farooq, Superintendent Jail Farrukh Sultan were also present in the inaugural session.

Sajid Ali Awan while talking with the audience said that it was a big social evil to deprive women of education.

He praised the jail officials by saying that it was a great achievement to attract women prisoners towards knowledge is the result of the best efforts of the prison authorities resulting 16 women prisoners were selected for the education center.

He further said that prisoners welfare is a noble job and citizens must take active part in welfare activities for the prisoners to make them a healthy and useful part of the system.