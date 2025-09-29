NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education

Based on the “Each One, Teach One”, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), operating under the Ministry of Federal Education, has announced a collaborative agreement with the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Based on the “Each One, Teach One”, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), operating under the Ministry of Federal Education, has announced a collaborative agreement with the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET).

This partnership aims to establish a robust framework for cooperation focused on promoting human development through education, research, capacity building, and community engagement.

Registrar Cdre. (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali SI (M), was of view that recognizing the pivotal role of education in driving social progress and national growth, the MoU between NCHD and SSUET emphasizes a shared commitment to enhancing literacy, conducting research studies, and facilitating community development initiatives. Both organizations will work together to initiate collaborative research projects in areas of mutual interest, thereby addressing pressing societal challenges.

Director General NCHD, Ali Asghar said that the collaboration marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of sustainable development and the enhancement of human capital in Pakistan, paving the way for a brighter future for the nation’s youth.

NCHD and SSUET will organize joint workshops, conferences, training sessions and seminars, providing platforms for knowledge sharing, networking, and the exchange of innovative ideas. University graduates will be given a task to teach one person as their assignment and will be rewarded accordingly.

Signing ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Afzal Haq, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Chairman Software Engineering, Dr. Muhammad Naseem, Additional Registrar Aamir Hussain, Director ORIC, Dr. Rabia Noor Enam, Director Students’ Affair, Hassan Zaki, Director Operations (Provincial Office-Sindh), Hamza Khan Lashari, Assistant Director Syeda Alishba Fatima, Assistant Director (Literacy), Asif Ali, Assistant Director (VCD), Ms.Afshan Naz and Assistant Director Faizan Khan Daniyal.