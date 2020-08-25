UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD Striving To Empower People At Grassroots Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:14 PM

NCHD striving to empower people at grassroots level

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is striving to empower the people at the grassroots level to become the agents of social change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is striving to empower the people at the grassroots level to become the agents of social change.

According to NCHD senior official, "We are deeply committed to promoting learning for all people-especially for the most vulnerable adults and children who are most difficult to reach".

He said that NCHD has adopted an innovative strategy for improving the state of human development, directly focused on people's needs by acting as a support organization at the grassroots to fill the implementation gaps through community participation.

He said that the core of NCHD strategy lies with public private partnership capacity building of government line departments, community organizations and elected representatives community partnership and ownership.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl agreed to run movemen ..

28 minutes ago

UK's AstraZeneca Begins Human Trial of COVID-19 Tr ..

27 minutes ago

PSRA fines school for violation

27 minutes ago

PHA planted 2.3 mln trees during two years

27 minutes ago

Auditor General of Pakistan to audit COVID related ..

27 minutes ago

Four projects of Higher Education worth trillion o ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.