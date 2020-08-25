NCHD striving to empower people at grassroots level

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is striving to empower the people at the grassroots level to become the agents of social change.

According to NCHD senior official, "We are deeply committed to promoting learning for all people-especially for the most vulnerable adults and children who are most difficult to reach".

He said that NCHD has adopted an innovative strategy for improving the state of human development, directly focused on people's needs by acting as a support organization at the grassroots to fill the implementation gaps through community participation.

He said that the core of NCHD strategy lies with public private partnership capacity building of government line departments, community organizations and elected representatives community partnership and ownership.