NCHD taking different initiatives to improve effectiveness of its literacy programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has been taking different initiatives to improve the effectiveness of its programs in the field of literacy and non-formal basic education.

An official of Commission told APP on Tuesday that it would bring quality in the delivery of literacy and basic education to learners in the community centers.

He said that introducing information and communication technologies in the teacher training programs was one of our key development strategies.

He said that there was dire need of providing continuous quality improvement through utilizing Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in teacher trainings.