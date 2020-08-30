NCHD taking various initiatives to improve literacy programs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) was taking various initiatives to improve effectiveness of its programs on literacy and non-formal basic education.

An official of Commission told APP on Sunday that it would bring quality in the delivery of literacy and basic education to learners in the community centers.

He said that introducing information and communication technologies in the teacher training programs was one of our key development strategies.

He said there was dire need of quality improvement through Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in teachers' trainings.

