NCHD to contribute in 'Clean and Green Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Hassan Baig Tuesday said forest plays an important role in ecological and economical life.

Pakistan has one of the lowest forest areas in the world. About 20-25 percent of the total land area is the desired level for the forest. Research shows that the forest is one of main factor for clean and pure environment for the inhabitants. Forests are natural way to purify the atmosphere and make it healthy for living ones said a press release issued here.

He directed his team to devise a strategy for plantation of saplings across the country to contribute in "Clean and Green Pakistan."There is a dire need to increase our forests by educating and involving communities, volunteers and students to participate in tree plantation campaigns launched by the Government of Pakistan. It will create awareness among people about the importance of plants and to reduce pollution in the environment. They will not only participate in tree plantation but also will take care of them as national asset", he said.

NCHD believes in strengthening of local communities. Social mobilization campaign is tool to motivate and mobilize minds of communities, he said. Change of mind in favour of national interest can make miracles. The focus of NCHD strategy is to develop Public Private Partnership, capacity Building of Government Line Department, Community Organizations, Community partnership and ownership, he added.

He said the NCHD had a strong infrastructure at grass roots level covering 128 districts all over the country. NCHD planted 112.00 thousands saplings through volunteers and its field staff last year. NCHD can plant millions of trees all over the country if government provided resources, he said.

Hassan Baig stressed upon the need for adopting energetic and feasible approaches involving all the stakeholders including volunteers, students, teachers, NGOs, public representative and provincial and district government in this noble cause.