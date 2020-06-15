UrduPoint.com
NCHD To Contribute In 'Clean, Green Pakistan'

Mon 15th June 2020

NCHD to contribute in 'Clean, Green Pakistan'

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Director General Hassan Baig has directed its team to devise a strategy for plantation of saplings across the country to contribute in "Clean and Green Pakistan".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Director General Hassan Baig has directed its team to devise a strategy for plantation of saplings across the country to contribute in "Clean and Green Pakistan".

In a statement here on Monday, he said that NCHD had the capacity to plant 36,000,000 in a year.

He said the NCHD had a strong infrastructure at grass roots level covering 114 districts all over the country.

Hassan Baig stressed upon the need for adopting vibrant and viable approaches involving all the stakeholders including NGOs, INGOs and donors in this noble cause.

