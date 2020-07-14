NCHD to develop monitoring system through digitization

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is going to develop a 'Real Time Monitoring System' through digitalization and using Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

An official told APP on Tuesday that NCHD undertakes projects in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) which are operating through field offices and satellite offices.

He said that all field activities will be monitored through smart digital devices and centralized control panels using software Apps.

"NCHD is managing 5,861 community feeder schools with enrollment of 314,472", he said.

He said that a pilot project is being executed in 17 districts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under the project awareness campaigns about the pandemic and sanitizer preparation are being held, corona safety kits and ration bags are distributed as well among the needy", he added.