NCHD to devise strategy for tree plantation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would work out a comprehensive strategy to ensure tree plantation in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would work out a comprehensive strategy to ensure tree plantation in different parts of the country.

Senior official of NCHD told APP on Monday that it would carry out plantation saplings across the country.

He said that NCHD volunteers would not only contribute to these tree plantation campaigns but take care of the saplings as national assets as well.

He said that NCHD Director General Hassan Baig has issued directives to his team to devise a plantation strategy to contribute in Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.