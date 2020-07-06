UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD To Devise Strategy For Tree Plantation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

NCHD to devise strategy for tree plantation

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would work out a comprehensive strategy to ensure tree plantation in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would work out a comprehensive strategy to ensure tree plantation in different parts of the country.

Senior official of NCHD told APP on Monday that it would carry out plantation saplings across the country.

He said that NCHD volunteers would not only contribute to these tree plantation campaigns but take care of the saplings as national assets as well.

He said that NCHD Director General Hassan Baig has issued directives to his team to devise a plantation strategy to contribute in Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

13 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

40 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

43 minutes ago

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

36 seconds ago

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over tr ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.