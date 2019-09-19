NCHD to enhance schools system in remote areas of GB

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would enhance schools system in remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would enhance schools system in remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The aim of the programme to facilitate women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills,NCHD Chairman Amirullah Khan Marwat told APP on Thursday.

He said NCHD making efforts to enhance literacy by establishing 100 Literacy Centres and 20 Non-formal Schools in GB.

Literacy was the only element that could enforce to avail the opportunities, being provided by the technology, he added.

He said education was the main components that contribute in improving the living standard of people.

He stressed that joint and concerted efforts by all the stakeholders could be fruitful in improving literacy rate in the country.