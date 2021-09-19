UrduPoint.com

NCHD To Establish 3000 Literacy Centers To Educate Illiterates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

NCHD to establish 3000 literacy centers to educate illiterates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched a literacy project under which 3000 centers would be established to educate 75,000 illiterates across the country.

The first phase of the project called 'Promoting Literacy in Rural Areas of Pakistan" was in progress as BISP under Ahsaas Taleemi Wazifa Programme has agreed to run it to enhance the outreach and mobilize all BISP beneficiaries for enrollment.  According to NCHD, it has been putting its efforts to improve human development indicators by collaborating with different ministries, divisions, organizations and health related departments , education, poverty reduction and to lessen gaps among different stratum of communities.

However, there was a raising need for integrated and coordinated efforts under a single umbrella to have a uniform implementation framework across the board in the shape of an organization like NCHD.

The unforeseen financial constraints have always restrained NCHD partially from delivering vital services to the nation. After giving valuable services to government line departments, ministries, districts, and local governments for about 18 years, it was now a high time for power corridors to support the sole organization on Human Development like NCHD for uninterrupted delivery of its most needed services.

These services were meant to help the government to achieve its international commitments on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Vision 2025 through its unique programs in the next 10 years.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:qur/R:qur\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sun ..

Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guin ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.