NCHD To Establish' Adult Literacy Centers' For Illiterate Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

NCHD to establish' Adult Literacy Centers' for illiterate prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would establish 'Adult Literacy Centers' for the illiterate prisoners in 89 Jails for improving the social, economic, education and health related indicators in the country specifically in the far flung rural areas and Prisons.

Director General of NCHD Hassan Baig said the support and cooperation by the authorities concerned were commendable in establishing Adult Literacy Centers in Jails.

He further added that NCHD would soon initiate a programme for the Rehabilitation of Drug Addicts and Impart entrepreneur training to uplift them to the main stream of development, said a press release issued here.

The NCHD DG stated, "To establish a Single Governing body/Ministry is need of the time to look after all the development indicators pertaining to education, health, economy, social safety networks, and poverty alleviation and to ensure freedom of choice nationwide.

This paradigm shift would help directing the course of action regarding betterment in Human Development Indices (HDIs) through coordinated and objective approach and ending the development race in silos.

