UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD To Establish Soon Functional Literacy Centres, Non-Formal Schools In GB

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:50 AM

NCHD to establish soon Functional Literacy Centres, Non-Formal Schools in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, National Commission for Human Development Amirullah Khan Marwat has said that the NCHD would establish hundred 'Functional Literacy Centres' and twenty Non-Formal Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) soon.

He said the main aim of the programme would be to facilitate women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills.

"NCHD efforts to enhance literacy by establishing 100 Literacy Centres and 20 Non-formal Schools in GB would facilitate people as literacy was the only element that could enforce to avail the opportunities, being provided by the technology", he added.

He said education was among one of the main components that contribute in improving Human Indicators of a country.

He stressed that joint and concerted efforts by all the stake holders can be fruitful in improving literacy rate of the country.

/778C:zkz/P:zkz/L:abk/R:abk

Related Topics

Technology Education Women All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo projects energise economic activit ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

11 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

11 hours ago

Govt taking measures to improve life of common man ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.