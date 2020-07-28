NCHD to monitor all filed activities through smart digital solutions

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:35 PM

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) will monitor all field activities through smart digital devices and centralized control panels using software Apps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) will monitor all field activities through smart digital devices and centralized control panels using software Apps.

An official told APP on Tuesday that NCHD projects were underway in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) operating through field offices and satellite offices.

"NCHD is managing 5,861 community feeder schools with enrollment of 314,472," he said.

He said that a pilot project is being executed in 17 districts to combat COVID-19 Pandemic. "Under the project awareness campaigns about the pandemic and sanitizer preparation are being held, corona safety kits and ration bags are distributed as well among the needy.

