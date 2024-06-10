NCHD to provide basic education, healthcare to deserving communities:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Commission for Human Development is a not-for-profit organization with the mission to transform lives by improving access to basic education and healthcare in the country’s poorest communities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) National Commission for Human Development is a not-for-profit organization with the mission to transform lives by improving access to basic education and healthcare in the country’s poorest communities.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Deputy Director NCHD Maher Umar Daraz Jhawari said that ministry of federal education, professional training declared National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) as lead agency in Pakistan for providing non-formal education and literacy.

The NCHD would make literacy centers in the underprivileged areas of the district with aimed at providing education to poor and BISP beneficiaries above the age of 17 youth to make them useful citizens, he said.

With nationwide network of 101 Human Development Support Units situated all over Pakistan and hands-on-experience, NCHD aimed at enlarging the scale and scope of the efforts made by the government in ensuring the effective provision of social services, the deputy director NCHD said.