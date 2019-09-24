UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD To Set Up 100 Functional Literacy Centres For Women In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:46 PM

NCHD to set up 100 functional Literacy centres for women in GB

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would set up 100 functional Literacy Centres in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would set up 100 functional Literacy Centres in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills.

According to details,it would help the women to carry out their routine chores effectively and they would be a helping hand in home economy through their skill.

An official of NCHD told APP on Tuesday that education minister also appreciated the efforts of NCHD in GB for improving the literacy rate and assured his full cooperation for the noble cause.

He informed that secretary education suggested that a Memorandum of Understanding should be signed among both the departments so that each could support to one another for implementing the projects that was decided under a recent meeting held here.

Education is the main components that contribute in improving Human Indicators, he added.

Related Topics

Education Women

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

11 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

11 minutes ago

Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based ..

11 minutes ago

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

18 minutes ago

Police recover husband, wife, four children from l ..

11 minutes ago

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.