NCHD to set up 100 functional Literacy centres for women in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would set up 100 functional Literacy Centres in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would set up 100 functional Literacy Centres in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for women to acquire literacy skills as well as vocational skills.

According to details,it would help the women to carry out their routine chores effectively and they would be a helping hand in home economy through their skill.

An official of NCHD told APP on Tuesday that education minister also appreciated the efforts of NCHD in GB for improving the literacy rate and assured his full cooperation for the noble cause.

He informed that secretary education suggested that a Memorandum of Understanding should be signed among both the departments so that each could support to one another for implementing the projects that was decided under a recent meeting held here.

Education is the main components that contribute in improving Human Indicators, he added.