NCHD to take various activities in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would take various activities with prime focus in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) aiming to enhance future interventions through donors.

Talking to APP, senior official of NCHD said with the development of a long-term strategy, Gilgit-Baltistan will have a clear way forward for quality education, and will be in a strong position to attract both government and donor funding to support it.

He said the Department of Education will be able to prepare coherent annual and long-term plans, and can identify funding gaps and coordinate the inputs of development partners to create a coherent programme.

Adding he said this in turn will pave the way towards establishing a Gilgit-Baltistan Sector-Wide Approach, led by the government and supported by development partners, formulating medium-term and long-term programmes within the framework of the long-term strategy.

The key to the development of the vision and strategy was a public consultation exercise, in which over 1000 stakeholders from all walks of life throughout Gilgit-Baltistan were consulted to ascertain their views regarding the development of education in the region, he said.

This vision and strategy was gradually refined through internal discussions and further consultations with all stakeholders, including representatives from the original public consultation exercise, and officials at Gilgit-Baltistan and Federal level.

